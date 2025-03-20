Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Update

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 91,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Gulf Resources Stock Up 6.1 %
Gulf Resources stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.69. 925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,519. Gulf Resources has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11.
About Gulf Resources
