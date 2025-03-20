Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Update

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 91,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Gulf Resources Stock Up 6.1 %

Gulf Resources stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.69. 925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,519. Gulf Resources has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Bromine, Crude salt, Chemical products, and Natural gas segments. It also provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

