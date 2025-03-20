Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,200 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,918,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,035,000 after buying an additional 5,768,117 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Haleon by 49.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,152,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,841 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Haleon by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,624,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,274,000 after acquiring an additional 161,865 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Haleon by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,084,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,193,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

HLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Hsbc Global Res cut Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.95.

HLN opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.1166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Haleon’s payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

