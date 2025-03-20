Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Cut to $152.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $169.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HLNE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.71.

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HLNE traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.18. The stock had a trading volume of 260,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,341. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $105.65 and a 1-year high of $203.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.82. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

