Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 1,002 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.35. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

