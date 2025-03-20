Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 6,883 Shares of Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTD)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTD – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 13.41% of Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October Trading Up 0.5 %
OCTD opened at $23.92 on Thursday. Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.24.
Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October Profile
