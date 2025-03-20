Harbour Investments Inc. Has $854,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRD)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 10.64% of Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000.

Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.23. Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $25.21.

About Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April

The Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April (APRD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

