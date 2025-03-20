Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its stake in PayPal by 9.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of PayPal by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 100,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 436.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.89. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.97 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

