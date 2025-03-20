Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 7,319 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.44% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,140,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 258.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 28,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IDMO stock opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.84.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

