Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $72.73 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.17 and a 1-year high of $81.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.13.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

