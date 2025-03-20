Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 2.64% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $779,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,333,000.

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF stock opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 million, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $32.04.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (AUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGT was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

