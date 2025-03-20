Harbour Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.20% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 5.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,687,000 after buying an additional 59,561 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $7,548,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 0.8% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 105,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 18.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.6 %

PJUN opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $38.41. The stock has a market cap of $546.21 million, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

