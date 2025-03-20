Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $1.38 Million in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,498 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth $59,623,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $53,212,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,208,763,000 after acquiring an additional 191,020 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,090,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 296,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $74,562,000 after purchasing an additional 134,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $270.21 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at F5

In other F5 news, Director Marianne Budnik sold 1,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total value of $488,067.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,689.04. This represents a 60.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.33, for a total value of $1,188,320.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,915,557.12. This represents a 13.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,932 shares of company stock valued at $4,965,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

