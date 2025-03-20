Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 46,694 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 412.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,694 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 49.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 631,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 208,981 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 17.7% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 178,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 89.3% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 67,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 31,767 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 150,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KMI. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $498,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 843,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,369,160.40. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,490,996 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $27.86 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average is $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.29%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

