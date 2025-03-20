Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Harworth Group (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 17.70 ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Harworth Group had a net margin of 52.25% and a return on equity of 7.75%.
Harworth Group Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of LON:HWG traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 171 ($2.22). 10,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,768. Harworth Group has a 1-year low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 195 ($2.54). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 165.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 171.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88. The firm has a market cap of £562.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.74.
Harworth Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a GBX 1.13 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a boost from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.49. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.
Insider Transactions at Harworth Group
Harworth Group Company Profile
Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Harworth Group
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- What is a Dividend King?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.