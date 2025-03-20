Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Harworth Group (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 17.70 ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Harworth Group had a net margin of 52.25% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

Harworth Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON:HWG traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 171 ($2.22). 10,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,768. Harworth Group has a 1-year low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 195 ($2.54). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 165.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 171.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88. The firm has a market cap of £562.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Harworth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a GBX 1.13 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a boost from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.49. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

Insider Transactions at Harworth Group

Harworth Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Lynda Shillaw acquired 17,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £30,086.34 ($39,139.25). Insiders acquired a total of 17,473 shares of company stock worth $3,038,573 in the last quarter. 53.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments.

