Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $34.29.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.30. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $184.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.84 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Haverty Furniture Companies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 301,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 78,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

