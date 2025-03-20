HC Wainwright Cuts REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target to $34.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.80) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.26. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 283.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,892,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,327,000 after purchasing an additional 323,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,136,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,975,000 after buying an additional 1,659,206 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 406.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,322,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after buying an additional 1,061,187 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,187,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after buying an additional 66,993 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,171,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after buying an additional 21,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

