HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 492.11% from the company’s previous close.
scPharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of SCPH opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. scPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $152.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81.
scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. scPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 244.93% and a negative net margin of 264.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals
scPharmaceuticals Company Profile
scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than scPharmaceuticals
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Semtech Rallies on Earnings Beat—Is There More Upside?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- General Mills High-Yield Value: A Good Buy for Risk-Off Investors
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Why Archer Aviation Stock Could Soar After Palantir Partnership
Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.