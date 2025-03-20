Head to Head Contrast: Richtech Robotics (RR) & The Competition

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Richtech Robotics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Richtech Robotics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richtech Robotics -203.60% -32.24% -29.63% Richtech Robotics Competitors -198.06% -27.97% -18.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Richtech Robotics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Richtech Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Richtech Robotics Competitors 103 380 465 16 2.41

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Richtech Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.85%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 30.33%. Given Richtech Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Richtech Robotics is more favorable than its competitors.

0.0% of Richtech Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Richtech Robotics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Richtech Robotics has a beta of -7.94, indicating that its share price is 894% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Richtech Robotics’ competitors have a beta of 0.51, indicating that their average share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Richtech Robotics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Richtech Robotics $4.39 million -$8.14 million -16.38 Richtech Robotics Competitors $1.28 billion $10.82 million -22.95

Richtech Robotics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Richtech Robotics. Richtech Robotics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Richtech Robotics competitors beat Richtech Robotics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers. It primarily serves restaurants, hotels, casinos, senior living centers, factories, and retail centers, as well as hospitals, and movie theaters. The company was formerly known as Richtech Creative Displays LLC and changed its name to Richtech Robotics Inc. on June 22, 2022. Richtech Robotics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

