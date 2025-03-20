Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.75 and last traded at $34.85, with a volume of 35263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Helios Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLIO

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Helios Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.