Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

NYSE HXL opened at $57.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.34. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $73.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 32.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 17,011 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 12.3% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 581,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,730 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 11.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 97,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

