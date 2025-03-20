HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) CEO Xi Lin Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) CEO Xi Lin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $12,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 266,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,395.79. The trade was a 1.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
HF Foods Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HFFG opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.50 million, a PE ratio of -97.67 and a beta of 1.61. HF Foods Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09.
HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $305.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HF Foods Group Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
HF Foods Group Company Profile
HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HF Foods Group
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Why Archer Aviation Stock Could Soar After Palantir Partnership
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- March Madness: Flutter Stock Is a Solid Bet on Sustained Growth
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Intel Stock Rallies on Leadership Change—Time to Buy or Wait?
Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.