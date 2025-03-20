HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) CEO Xi Lin Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) CEO Xi Lin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $12,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 266,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,395.79. The trade was a 1.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HF Foods Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HFFG opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.50 million, a PE ratio of -97.67 and a beta of 1.61. HF Foods Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $305.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HF Foods Group Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HF Foods Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFFG. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in HF Foods Group by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 291.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 42,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HF Foods Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HF Foods Group by 110.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

