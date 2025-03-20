Horizon Investments LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Wolfe Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $791.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $736.65.

PH opened at $629.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $661.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $652.16. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $492.71 and a 1 year high of $718.44. The company has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

