Horizon Investments LLC Sells 1,112 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Horizon Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day moving average is $65.24.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Dbs Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

