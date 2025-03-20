HSBC Downgrades Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) to Hold

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 4.6 %

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

BMWYY stock opened at $29.20 on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

