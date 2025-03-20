H&T Group (LON:HAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 51.17 ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. H&T Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

H&T Group Trading Up 2.6 %

H&T Group stock opened at GBX 400 ($5.20) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.96, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82. H&T Group has a 12 month low of GBX 325.50 ($4.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 440 ($5.72). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 353.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 360.06. The firm has a market cap of £174.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.69.

H&T Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This is a positive change from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of H&T Group from GBX 531 ($6.91) to GBX 559 ($7.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research report on Tuesday.

About H&T Group

H&T is the UK’s largest pawnbroker and provides a range of financial services to meet customers’ needs. We are the 6th largest retailer of high quality pre-owned and new jewellery and watches.

Our ambition is to make pawnbroking a more widely accepted and valued finance service.

