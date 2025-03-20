HUB Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,601 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $180,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3,409.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 696,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 676,259 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 5.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,436,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,026,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 17.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 210,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 31,787 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.50. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 14.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus raised shares of AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,149.04. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,781.90. This trade represents a 6.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

