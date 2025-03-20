HUB Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,102,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,094 shares during the quarter. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF comprises 0.8% of HUB Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. HUB Investment Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $20,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 48,618 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 61,414.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $18.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

