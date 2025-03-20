HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 3,346.2% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 113.4% in the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 18,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 15.2% in the third quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 33,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth $2,552,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth $3,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total transaction of $5,163,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,233 shares in the company, valued at $320,283,502.84. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $394,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,930. This trade represents a 25.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,997 shares of company stock valued at $16,260,831. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $603.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $719.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $653.69. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,710.96, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HUBS. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $898.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target (up previously from $750.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $783.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $860.00.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

