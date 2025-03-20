Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.09% of Hudson Technologies worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 299.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 901.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the third quarter worth $88,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Hudson Technologies from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

Hudson Technologies stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $12.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $264.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.