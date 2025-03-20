HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Downgraded by Daiwa America to “Hold”

Daiwa America cut shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.68.

HUYA Stock Performance

NYSE HUYA opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $782.12 million, a PE ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 0.72. HUYA has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 42.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. HUYA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,900.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HUYA by 4,396.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,854,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 2,790,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in HUYA by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after buying an additional 1,681,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in HUYA by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 164,112 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in HUYA by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 758,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 302,988 shares during the period. Finally, Monolith Management Ltd bought a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,144,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

