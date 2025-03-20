iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $94.50 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,814 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,366 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.7% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $94,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,778,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,039,933,000 after purchasing an additional 180,479 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 51.0% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 610 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 53.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 87,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,995,000 after purchasing an additional 30,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 269.2% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,065. The trade was a 28.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UNH opened at $503.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $460.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $510.48 and its 200-day moving average is $548.22.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

