iA Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $11.75 Million in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 121,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,754,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $140.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.95.

United Airlines Stock Up 4.3 %

United Airlines stock opened at $74.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.76 and its 200-day moving average is $84.98. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

