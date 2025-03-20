ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
NYSE:IBN traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $30.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,744,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,644,485. ICICI Bank has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $108.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.59.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 24.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that ICICI Bank will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.
