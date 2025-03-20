IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Up 23.1% in February

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

IM Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of IMCC opened at $1.67 on Thursday. IM Cannabis has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.03.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

