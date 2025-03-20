IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Up 23.1% in February

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
IM Cannabis Stock Performance
Shares of IMCC opened at $1.67 on Thursday. IM Cannabis has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.03.
About IM Cannabis
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IM Cannabis
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.