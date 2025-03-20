Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.11), Zacks reports.

Immuneering Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ IMRX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,114. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.32. Immuneering has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.83.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on IMRX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Immuneering from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Immuneering

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.