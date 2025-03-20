Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $62.67 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $53.26 and a 52 week high of $62.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.84.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

