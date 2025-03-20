Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Shares Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $17.95. 3,016,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 9,345,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. CLSA upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Get Infosys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Infosys

Infosys Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Infosys by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.