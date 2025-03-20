Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) Short Interest Update

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 46,900 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Innovative Eyewear Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LUCY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.42. 4,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,637. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. Innovative Eyewear has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.75.
About Innovative Eyewear
