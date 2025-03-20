Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) Short Interest Update

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 46,900 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Innovative Eyewear Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LUCY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.42. 4,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,637. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. Innovative Eyewear has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.75.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

