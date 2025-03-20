Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,271 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 5.53% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $10,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of BAUG opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $43.46. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.92 million, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

