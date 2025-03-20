Insider Buying: Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) Insider Acquires A$16,200.00 in Stock

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN – Get Free Report) insider Terry Gardiner purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,200.00 ($10,318.47).
Galan Lithium Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $98.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.17.
About Galan Lithium
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Galan Lithium
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Galan Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galan Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.