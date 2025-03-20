Insider Buying: Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) CFO Acquires 6,565 Shares of Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) CFO Justin Scarpulla acquired 6,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $21,008.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,769.60. This represents a 2.92 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Identiv Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.25 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. Identiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $8.52.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Identiv had a net margin of 113.62% and a negative return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Identiv from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,373,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 137,034 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 85,628 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38,704 shares during the period. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

