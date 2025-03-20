Insider Buying: Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) Insider Buys £12,707.04 in Stock

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) insider Tania Howarth purchased 6,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £12,707.04 ($16,530.56).

Premier Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON PFD opened at GBX 181.80 ($2.37) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 183.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.14. Premier Foods plc has a 52-week low of GBX 140.20 ($1.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 198.40 ($2.58). The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.12) price target on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

