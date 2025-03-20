Insider Buying: RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY) Insider Purchases 738,918 Shares of Stock

RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY – Get Free Report) insider David Williams bought 738,918 shares of RMA Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$25,862.13 ($16,472.69).

David Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, David Williams purchased 177,817 shares of RMA Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$6,934.86 ($4,417.11).

On Monday, March 3rd, David Williams purchased 82,211 shares of RMA Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$3,041.81 ($1,937.46).

On Wednesday, March 5th, David Williams purchased 2,000,000 shares of RMA Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$74,000.00 ($47,133.76).

The company has a market cap of $25.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -23.03.

RMA Global Limited, an online digital marketing company, provides data on real estate in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company offers data on sale results for residential real estate agents and agencies, as well as reviews of agent performance from vendors and buyers of residential real estate.

