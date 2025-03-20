Insider Buying: Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA) Director Purchases 423,000 Shares of Stock

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) Director Lembit Janes acquired 423,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$59,220.00.

Lembit Janes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spanish Mountain Gold alerts:

On Wednesday, January 15th, Lembit Janes acquired 827,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$74,430.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Lembit Janes acquired 400,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Performance

Spanish Mountain Gold stock remained flat at C$0.14 during trading hours on Thursday. 15,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,725. The company has a market cap of C$54.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 5.99. Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.09 and a 12 month high of C$0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.