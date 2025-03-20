Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Senior Officer Acquires C$19,100.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeremy Busch-Howell bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.55 per share, with a total value of C$19,100.00.

Jeremy Busch-Howell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 14th, Jeremy Busch-Howell bought 2,500 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.35 per share, with a total value of C$23,375.00.

Total Energy Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TOT opened at C$9.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.64. Total Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.44. The firm has a market cap of C$351.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Total Energy Services from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company’s operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.

