Insider Selling: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) Director Justin Rosenstein sold 25,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $322,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 922,309 shares in the company, valued at $11,888,563.01. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Justin Rosenstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 24th, Justin Rosenstein sold 150,000 shares of Asana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $2,964,000.00.
- On Tuesday, February 4th, Justin Rosenstein sold 196,067 shares of Asana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $4,270,339.26.
- On Tuesday, January 28th, Justin Rosenstein sold 200,000 shares of Asana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $4,334,000.00.
- On Thursday, January 23rd, Justin Rosenstein sold 150,000 shares of Asana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $3,001,500.00.
Asana Stock Performance
NYSE:ASAN opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.83. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ASAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Asana from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Asana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Asana
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Asana
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.