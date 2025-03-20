Insider Selling: Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Sells C$165,800.00 in Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Laurence Davies sold 10,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.58, for a total transaction of C$165,800.00.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 1.8 %

TSE K opened at C$17.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$7.40 and a 12 month high of C$17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.36.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.10.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

