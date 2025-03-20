Insider Selling: Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Sells C$165,800.00 in Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Laurence Davies sold 10,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.58, for a total transaction of C$165,800.00.
Kinross Gold Trading Up 1.8 %
TSE K opened at C$17.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$7.40 and a 12 month high of C$17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.36.
Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.84%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on Kinross Gold
Kinross Gold Company Profile
Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kinross Gold
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.