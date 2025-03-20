Insider Selling: Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO) Director Sells C$61,500.00 in Stock

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.23, for a total transaction of C$61,500.00.
Russell Edward Hallbauer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 27th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 50,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.26, for a total transaction of C$162,875.00.
Taseko Mines Stock Up 2.3 %
TSE TKO opened at C$3.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.92. Taseko Mines Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$2.55 and a 12-month high of C$4.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Taseko Mines
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.