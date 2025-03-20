Insider Selling: Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO) Director Sells C$61,500.00 in Stock

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.23, for a total transaction of C$61,500.00.

Russell Edward Hallbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 50,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.26, for a total transaction of C$162,875.00.

Taseko Mines Stock Up 2.3 %

TSE TKO opened at C$3.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.92. Taseko Mines Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$2.55 and a 12-month high of C$4.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. National Bankshares raised Taseko Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

