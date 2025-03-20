Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 23,159 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 218.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,159 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Arcosa worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Arcosa by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Arcosa in the third quarter worth $37,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Arcosa by 12,050.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Stock Performance

Arcosa stock opened at $81.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.33. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.75 and a 52-week high of $113.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcosa

Arcosa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.