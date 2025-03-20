Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 24,009 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 107.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,009 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Haemonetics worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 36,520.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAE opened at $65.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.43. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $97.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 9.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.22.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

